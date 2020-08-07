New Delhi, August 7: India's Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has permitted those who hold Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card to enter the country from a few select nations with which "air bubble" arrangements have been finalised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Foreigners from countries with which India has finalised "air bubble" arrangements have been allowed to avail Indian visa facility for business, medical and employment purposes. Indian citizens have also been allowed to travel to these countries on any type of visa. Read full story here.

What is an Air Bubble Arrangement?

An air bubble is a temporary arrangement finalised between two countries to resume commercial passenger services when regular international flights are suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are reciprocal in nature, meaning airlines from both countries enjoy similar benefits. In simple words, two countries decide a set of regulations and restrictions under which airlines from both countries operate international flights. Air bubble arrangement is also known as the Transport Bubble. International Passengers Entering India by Flight After August 8 to Follow New Guidelines Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Check Details.

List of Countries With Which India Has Finalised Air Bubble Arrangments:

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, India has finalised air bubble arrangments with the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United Arab Emirates. It means Indian carriers and airlines from these countries can operate flights between India and their respective countries. Regulations and restrictions, and who can travel to and from these countries may vary. Click here to know the complete guidelines. According to the MHA, OCI cardholders from the US, UK, Germany and France ware allowed to visit India as of now.

Several countries closed their border for foreigners to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) with exemptions to cargo and evacuation flights. However, in order to revive the economy, trade and travel, many countries have opened their borders and are allowing foreigners to enter with some restrictions, even as the world continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

