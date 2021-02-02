Noida, Feb 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded three new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 25,364 on Tuesday, official data showed, as the number of containment zones came down to 21 in the district.

The active cases came down to 44 from 51, while its recovery rate reached 99.46 per cent, according to the data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Four more patients recuperated, taking the number of recoveries to 25,229, the fifth highest in the state.

The district has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent, the statistics showed.

The number of containment zones has come down to 21, according to a statement by the district administration. PTI

