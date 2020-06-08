India News | 3 Persons Cured of COVID-19 in Sikkim; Active Cases Drop to 4

Gangtok, Jun 8 (PTI) Active COVID-19 cases in Sikkim dropped to four after three patients recovered from the disease on Monday, an official said.

Two women -- aged 29 and 37 -- and a 54-year-old man have been cured of the disease, taking the number of active cases in the state to four, Director General-cum-Health Secretary, Dr Pempa Tshering Bhutia said.

Also Read | 50 NDRF Personnel Who Worked During Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal Test Positive for COVID-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 8, 2020.

The four patients are being treated at the STNM Hospital, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)