Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 29 (ANI): Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Khulchohar area of Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Monday.

"Their identities are being ascertained. The search operation is underway," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on June 26, three terrorists were killed in an encounter in Tral by security forces.

The encounter took place after security forces received input from Jammu and Kashmir Police about the presence of terrorists in Chewa Ullar village. (ANI)

