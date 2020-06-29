Chennai, June 29: A father-son duo was killed due to the alleged brutal torture inflicted upon them in police custody. The ghastly incident of crime, in Tuticorin district of Tamil Nadu, is being referred to as the "George Floyd moment" of India. Here is a brief encapsulation of details related to the Tuticorin custodial deaths case.

59-year-old Jayaraj and his 31-year-old son J Bennicks were rounded up by the police on June 19.

They were allegedly found keeping their shop in Sathankulam opened beyond the permissible hours.

The father-son duo were subjected to a lethal beatdown in the prison.

After their health deteriorated, they were rushed to the medical facility.

Jayaraj succumbed to the injuries on June 22, whereas, Bennicks died the next morning.

The custodial deaths sparked outrage across Tamil Nadu as two civilians were "killed" on a charge of an acutely minor offence.

Celebs, sportspersons and civil society members joined hands in seeking justice.

The case drew parallels with the murder of George Floyd - an Afro-American who died of asphyxia following police assault.

Opposition DMK announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to the bereaved family.

Ruling AIADMK followed suit and announced the same amount as compensation from party funds.

A separate compensation of Rs 20 lakh was handed over to the immediate kin of Jayaraj and Bennics by the state government.

CM Palaniswami announced that the government will seek Madras HC's permission to handover the probe to CBI.

In the latest development, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami said on Sunday that his government is in favour of handing over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The government will seek the permission of Madurai bench of Madras High Court on June 30 to handover the investigation to the central probing agency.

