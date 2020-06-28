Not often will one find the topmost judge of a country riding a bike in public view. And even rarely would you find the senior-most judge of the apex court expressing his love for high-end bikes. But Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde is an exception to the list. Not only has the CJI expressed his love for bikes, but was lately spotted checking out the Harley Davidson - the elite America-made motorcycle. CJI SA Bobde Suggests Judges Put Away Jacket And Long Gown During Hearings Via Video Conferencing to Prevent COVID-19 Spread.

CJI SA Bobde, who is reportedly in his hometown of Nagpur, was spotted by scribes sitting on the 'Limited Edition CVO 2020' model of Harley Davidson. The visuals were shared on social media, in which the Chief Justice could be seen checking the bike while wearing t-shirt, pant and sports-like shoes - quite different than his attire in the courtroom.

That's the Chief Justice of India on a weekend in Nagpur! Justice Bobde, My Lord 😃😃😃😃😃 pic.twitter.com/hYGlq2muUC — Payal Mehta/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) June 28, 2020

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde trying out Harley Davidson. (Harley Davidson Limited edition CVO 2020) @harleydavidson #SupremeCourt pic.twitter.com/6bDv0g4n2P — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) June 28, 2020

CJI Bobde, 64, was appointed at helm of the Supreme Court of India in November 2019, after the then Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi demitted Office. In a discussion with journalists after his name was announced, Justice Bobde said he used to own and use the Bullet motorcycle, manufactured by Indian company Royal Enfields.

"I like to ride bikes. I used to have a Bullet," the then CJI-designated had said, on being asked about his hobbies outside the legal circles.

Justice Bobde had also shared with the journalists the details of a minor accident he met in early 2019, when he was test-riding a Harley Davidson bike. He had sustained minor injuries on the ankle.

The judge said he was also aware about the movie Motorcycle Diaries, which was released in 2004. "The movie is on Che Guevara, right?" he responded, as scribes sought to know whether he has watched the movie which has drawn immense praise from passionate bike riders. The film features the journey of Che, the Latin American communist revolutionary, who had set out on a motorcycle journey from Argentina to most other countries of the continent - with the intent to experience the issues faced by the working class.

