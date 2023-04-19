New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Three wanted criminals were arrested after a brief exchange of fire in Southwest Delhi's Sarojini Nagar in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

Identified as Sachin (47), Prince (18) and Ritik (20), they all are members of Rajesh Bawania gang, they said.

Also Read | Ramadan 2023 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 28th Roza of Ramzan on April 20 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Other Cities of India.

During the encounter, the criminals fired four rounds upon the police party and in self defence, the team fired three rounds, police said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said, "We got a tip off that three wanted and active criminals of Rajesh Bawania gang would be visiting the Sarojini Nagar area. We were also told that they always carry firearms and weapons with them and don't hesitate to open fire upon the police team."

Also Read | Indian Army Personnel To Learn Chinese Language at Tezpur University in Assam.

"A team was constituted which along with the informer reached near Pakora Market in Sarojini Nagar. Picket checking was started on Mata Rani Vijaya Sindhiya Road. At around 1.10 am, a motorcycle was intercepted which was coming from the ring road towards Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh Road.

"There were three persons on the motorcycle, who were signalled to stop by police officials. That is when the alleged persons started firing on the police party. One bullet hit SI Hemant on his bullet proof jacket while HC Sanjay had a narrow escape," he said.

During exchange of fire, accused Sachin got a bullet injury in his right leg, while two other accused Prince and Ritik were overpowered by police officials, he added.

The injured assailant was immediately moved to the Safdarjung Hospital for treatment, the officer said.

Sachin committed four bank robberies at various places namely, Narnaul, Jind, Rewari in Haryana. In 2021, he abducted a person for ransom, police said, adding the other two accused are also involved in criminal activities. PTI AMP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)