Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jul 22 (PTI) At least 30 revenue circles in the drought-prone Marathwada region received rainfall above 65 mm in 24 hours, an official said on Tuesday.

The Kasapuri revenue circle in Pathri tehsil of Parbhani district received the highest 215 mm rainfall in 24 hours on Monday, while Talani circle in Jalna received 147.75 mm rain, the official said.

As per data shared by the district administration, nine districts in Parbhani, six districts each in Jalna and Beed, four in Hingoli and two each in Dharashiv and Nanded received more than 65 mm rain.

The Marathwada region has so far received an average rainfall of 196.3 mm, which is 73.8 per cent of the expected rainfall of 266.1 mm since June, the official said.

