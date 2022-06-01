Udaipur, Jun 1 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman was shot dead at home in Udaipur city on Wednesday, police said.

The murder took place in the Sundarwas area under the Pratap Nagar police station limits.

"Two accused reached the third floor and rang the doorbell. As soon as Neha opened the door, they fired at her. She suffered bullet wounds in her head and died on the spot," the police said.

The victim was living in the rented accommodation with her husband Chandan Singh and a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter. Her husband was at work when the incident occurred, they said.

"Efforts are being made to identify the accused," the police added.

