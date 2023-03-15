Thrissur (Kerala) [India], March 15 (ANI): Chairman of the Railway Ministry's Passenger Amenities Committee (PAC), PK Krishnadas on Wednesday inspected the development of Thrissur railway station and informed that Rs 300 crores have been sanctioned to develop it in a similar way to the airport.

PK Krishnadas visited the railway station and inspected the passenger amenities and other facilities available at the station.

PK Krishnadas said, "300 crores have been sanctioned for the development of Thrissur railway station. The amount was allocated to develop a railway station similar to the airport. Guruvayur railway station has also been allocated Rs 10 crore under the Amrit Nagaram station project."

"The modernization of Thrissur railway station will be completed by 2025. 300 crores have been allocated for the project. The action is taken keeping in mind the cultural heritage of Thrissur and the importance of Thrissur Pooram. The railway station will have a wide range of facilities, including a supermarket and a rest centre," he added.

Informing that a 12-member Passenger Amenities Committee visited Thrissur Railway Station to review the project, PK Krishnadas said, "The tender process for the modernization of Ernakulam Kollam railway stations has been completed. 52 railway stations in India will be upgraded to airport status."

"Rs 12 crores have been sanctioned for modernization of Guruvayur railway station. The amount is included in the Amritbharat station project and has been allocated for the construction, roof construction of the platform and other development activities," he added. (ANI)

