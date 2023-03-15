New Delhi, March 15: Adani Transmission Ltd has been recognised as a 'single-use plastic-free' company by the Confederation of Indian Industry-ITC Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Development.

The company has been certified for its successful voluntary implementation of single-use plastic-free measures within its 37 operational locations spread across 10 states of the country. Adani Transmission Wins Three Confederation of Indian Industry Awards.

This certificate is valid from February 22, 2023 to February 21, 2024, according to a company statement. "Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) has been recognised as 'Single-use Plastic Free'," it said.

A total of 37 ATL operational sites, i.e., 30 substations and 7 transmission line clusters, including stores, have been certified as "Single-use Plastic Free", it added.

With this certification in its kitty, ATL has become the first Indian electrical utility to earn "Zero Waste to Landfill certification", "Water Positive certification," and "Single-use Plastic Free Company" added to its laurels, the statement said.

