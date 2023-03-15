Mumbai, March 15: The incidents of fraud are on the rise, with fraudsters using new and innovative methods to dupe people. Even police personnel is not safe from these cyber fraudsters. In one such incident, a police constable duped Rs. 80 thousand while partying in the Colaba area. The incident took place on October 21 last year.

According to a report published by the Free Press Journal, the victim, identified as Pradeep Kamble went to a party on invitation by his friend Kunal Bajlelo in Colaba on the fateful day. Bajlelo was accompanied by two of his friends who were unknown to Kamble. Earlier, Kamble, Bajlelo, and his friend Rohit Valmiki booked a hotel room in Colaba and started drinking. They were later joined by Devendra Solanki, another friend of Bajlelo. Online Fraud in Bengaluru: Man Loses Rs 1 Lakh While Making Rs 5 Top-Up Recharge to Change DTH Plan.

They ordered food and Bajlelo asked Kamble to pay the bill. However, Bajlelo took Kamble's Google Pay password and went outside the room to make payment. Following this, they continued their party. After some time, they slept. However, upon waking up, Kamble noticed he was alone in the hotel room. His phone was also missing. When asked Bajlelo, he told Kamble that he has his mobile phone. Bajlelo initially refused to return the phone but eventually gave it back. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Fraudsters Dupe Woman of Rs 11 Lakh on Pretext of Providing ‘Youtube Likes’ Job, Five Arrested.

After getting his phone back, Kamble checked his bank account only to find Rs. 80,000 missing. When checked, he saw that of Rs. 80,000, Rs. 30,000 had been deposited in Solanki's account, while Rs. 20,000 was sent to Pranay Patil's account and Rs. 30,000 was paid toward the hotel room. When confronted, Bajlelo initially hesitated, but later agreed to pay. He returned Rs. 34,000 to Kamble but failed to pay the rest. Following this, Kamble filed a complaint with the Colaba police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2023 06:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).