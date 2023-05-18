New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) At least 300 students from universities and higher education institutes from across the country will be selected as "NEP Saarthis" to promote the new National Education Policy and collect feedback to improve its implementation, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said.

Students can play a crucial role in this transformative process, as they are a pivotal part of the education system, Kumar said.

"In order to enhance students' participation and create awareness around the various reforms in the higher education system as outlined in the NEP 2020, the UGC is launching a new initiative, 'NEP Saarthi - Student Ambassador for Academic Reforms in Transforming Higher Education in India.

"Through NEP Saarthi, the UGC aims to foster an environment where students can engage meaningfully and bring students together as active participants to make effective use of provisions of the NEP 2020," Kumar said.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked the vice chancellors, directors, and principals of HEIs to nominate three students from their institutions (enrolled in any course) to be considered as "NEP Saarthis".

The nominated students are expected to have outstanding personalities, possess excellent communication skills, organisational capabilities for conducting outreach programmes, creativity, sense of responsibility along with being a team leader.

"Each university may nominate up to three students to be considered as NEP Saarthi, along with a brief write-up justifying the nominations. Based on the nominations. UGC will select 300 NEP Saarthis from among the nominees. They will be guided to carry out their roles effectively by the UGC in a hybrid mode," Kumar said.

The NEP Saarthis will work as an ambassador to promote NEP 2020. Their role will include creating awareness and disseminating information regarding NEP 2020, promoting NEP initiatives on social media, collecting feedback from students to improve the implementation of the NEP, provide guidance to students and other stakeholders regarding policy initiatives and how they can benefit from them.

"The NEP Saarthis will organise awareness drives regarding the latest NEP initiatives; connect with student groups; establish meaningful dialogue among students, faculty members, administrators, and the UGC; prepare brief notes on each NEP initiative for display on campus; plan events, debates, discussions, competitions, quizzes, nukkads, chaupals; initiate social media activities or campaigns and set up NEP help desks at college fests," Kumar added.

