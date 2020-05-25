India News | 30,700 People of Five Assam Districts Affected by Flood

Guwahati, May 25 (PTI) Over 30,700 people in five districts of Assam were affected by flood that displaced nearly 9,000 people in Goalpara district and damaged standing crops, according to an official report said on Monday.

A total of 127 villages in Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Darrang and Goalpara districts were submerged while 579 hectares of crop area is now under flood water, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin here.

Members of the national and state disaster response forces have so far evacuated 400 flood victims in the worst- affected Goalpara district where around 22,600 people have been affected.

Thirty-three relief camps have been set up in Goalpara district, and 8,941 displaced people have taken shelter there, the bulletin said.

It said the Jia Bharali river is flowing above the danger level at NH Road crossing in Sonitpur and Puthimari in Kamrup district.

Altogether 12,054 animals, including 500 poultry birds, were affected by the deluge, the bulletin said.

The swirling waters have also breached a road in Lakhimpur, overtopped a road from Jiadhal Chariali to Nalamukh and caused erosion of Tenigharya-Gheyaro road in Dhemaji, besides breaching the Nadirpur-Rowmari Chapari road in Darrang district, the ASDMA report added.

