Ashok Shankarrao Chavan, Maharashtra PWD Minister & Former CM, Admitted to Lilavati Hospital After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Ashok Chavan| (Photo Credits: PTI/File)

Mumbai, May 25: A day after testing positive for COVID-19, Maharashtra Public Welfare Department (PWD) minister Ashok Chavan has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on Monday. According to reports, Ashok Chavan contracted COVID-19 a few days back and is undergoing treatment, reported India Today. Last week also, the senior Congress leader attended some meetings in Mumbai last week. Maharashtra COVID-19 Cases Rise to 52,667 With 2,436 New Patients, Death Toll Reaches 1,695.

He then travelled back to his hometown in Marathwada region of the state. The former Chief Minister's condition has been described as asymptomatic. Before being shifted to Mumbai, he was undergoing treatment in Nanded. He is the second Cabinet Minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to test positive after Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad was diagnosed last month. After nearly a month's treatment, Awhad was fully cured and discharged.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit by coronavirus outbreak in India. The number of coronavirus cases crossed 52,000-Mark on Monday. Till now, 52,667 people contracted COVID-19 in the state after 2,436 new cases reported today. In the last 24 hours, 60 new deaths were reported due to COVID-19. The coronavirus death toll in the state increased to 1,695. According to data shared by Maharashtra Health Minister, 1,186 individuals have been cured today. In total, 15,786 patients are cured and discharged from hospitals.