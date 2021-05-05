Port Blair, May 5 (PTI) At least 31 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, taking the tally in the Union Territory to 6,181, a health department official said on Wednesday.

Two new patients have travel history, and 29 were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The death toll remained at 70 as no fresh fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.

Twenty-nine people were cured of the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 5,879.

The Union Territory now has 232 active cases.

The local administration has been strict to contain the spread of the disease and has adopted an approach of tracking, testing and treating, he said, adding that people arriving here from the mainland are mandatorily required to undergo rapid antigen test.

Altogether, 1,10,535 people have been inoculated in the archipelago till Monday, with 14,175 of them having received both doses of the COVID vaccine.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 3,74,428 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.65 per cent.

