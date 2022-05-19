Thane, May 19 (PTI) With the addition of 31 new COVID-19 cases, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,09,441, an official said on Thursday.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency Crash: TerraUSD, Luna Implosion Reportedly Threw Many Young Investors in Panic Mode.

These new cases were reported on Wednesday, he said.

With no fresh fatality, the COVID-19 death toll in the district stood at 11,895 and the mortality rate at 1.67 per cent, he added.

Also Read | Assam Floods Latest Updates: Heavy Downpour Wreaks Havoc, 9 Dead, Over 6 Lakh Affected Across 27 Districts.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 infection tally stood at 1,63,612 and the death toll at 3,407, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)