Amaravati, Jan 8 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 319 fresh coronavirus cases, 308 recoveries and one death in 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday.

The cumulative confirmed positive cases so far touched 8,84,490 after 1.22 crore sample tests, with an overall infection positivity rate of 7.24 per cent, a health department bulletin said.

The total recoveries stood at 8,74,531 and deaths 7,127, leaving 2,832 active cases, it said.

Krishna district reported 46 fresh cases and one death in a day.

Chittoor added 44 and Guntur 39 new cases while 10 other districts reported less than 30 fresh cases each.

After a lull for several days, wherein it saw daily new COVID-19 cases below 10, Kurnool added 26 anew in 24 hours, pushing its active caseload upwards to 97.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)