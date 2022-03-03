Thane, Mar 3 (PTI) With the addition of 34 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,08,366, an official said on Thursday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Polling Begins in 57 Constituencies for 6th Phase of UP Polls.

These new cases were reported on Wednesday, he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 Phase 6 Live Updates: Polling Begins For Sixth Phase of UP Vidhan Sabha Polls.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,876, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in the district stood at 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,398, while the death toll stands at 3,392, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)