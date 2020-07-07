Leh, Jul 7 (PTI) Thirty-six persons tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, taking the total number of cases in the Union territory to 1,041, officials said on Tuesday.

However, the number of active cases in the region dropped to 180 after 24 more patients - 17 in Kargil and seven in Leh - were cured of the disease, they said.

All the fresh COVID-19 positive cases were detected in Leh district, officials said.

While one person had died of the infection in Ladakh, the total number of cured patients stands at 860, including 24 patients who were discharged on Tuesday.

Out of the total 1,041 cases so far, Kargil district has recorded the highest 714 cases and Leh 327 cases.

While 649 patients were cured in Kargil, the number of such people stands at 115 in Leh, they said.

According to officials, there are 115 active cases in Leh and 65 cases in Kargil district, and the condition of all the 180 active patients is stated to be “stable”.

Ladakh has recorded no COVID-19 case over the past couple of days.

