Port Blair, Aug 7 (PTI) A 36-year-old woman, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital here, died by suicide on Friday, police said.

The woman, a resident of Choldari village in South Andaman, was undergoing treatment at the GB Pant Hospital in Port Blair after testing positive for COVID-19, they said.

Also Read | 51st Meeting of Central Sanctioning And Monitoring Committee Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Held Today: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 7, 2020.

Her body was found hanging in the toilet of the hospital, they added.

Hospital sources said she was suffering from depression.

Also Read | What is Air Bubble? List of Countries With Which India Has Finalised Transport Bubble Arrangements For International Flight Operations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)