New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) People visiting the Gandhi Darshan at Rajghat here can now see the life story of Mahatma Gandhi through 360-degree video-immersive technology and digital exhibits, which were inaugurated by Union ministers Harsh Vardhan and Prahlad Singh Patel on Friday.

The technology will use virtual reality and augmented reality to showcase the life of the Mahatma in a dome at Gandhi Darshan through short films, officials said.

Content from archives such as photos, videos and interviews were processed into digital formats and used. The 360-degree dome project has been implemented by the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT-D).

Speaking on the occasion, Science and Technology Minister Vardhan said that Mahatma Gandhi's persona continues to inspire humanity even today.

Mahatma Gandhi's thinking was a perfect amalgamation of cultural thinking and scientific temper, and his teachings are much more relevant today, especially for rural development, Culture Minister Patel said.

The additions to the Gandhi Darshan were part of projects undertaken to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Gandhian philosophy touches all aspects of life, Vardhan said, adding that Mahatma Gandhi always stressed on sustainable development.

Secretary at the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Ashutosh Sharma, said that the department felt that virtual reality and augmented reality are very powerful technology tools that could be used to disseminate the message of Gandhiji to the youth of India.

Therefore, the 360-degree video-immersive experience technology was proposed and set up, he said.

Officials said that after completion of testing, calibration and fine-tuning for public viewing, the films have been integrated with the dome at Gandhi Darshan using the technology.

The DST through Vigyan Prasar, a science communications body under it, took up the task of setting up digital exhibits on Mahatma Gandhi's life.

