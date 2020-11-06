New Delhi, November 6: The Central government, in its blueprint for the country's biggest vaccination drive for COVID-19, has planned that the immunisation program will not only be limited to healthcare facilities, but it will also be extended to schools on the lines of polling booths.

Sources in the government said, "The National Expert Vaccine Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 is preparing the blueprint for vaccine drive to be held early next year. It has deliberated that the COVID-19 immunisation drive will not only be confined to medical facilities, it will also be extended to schools on the lines of election booths." Also Read | Work From Home: Rules For IT, BPO Companies Eased by Govt Under OSP Regime.

"Besides this, experts are looking for the enhancement of digital eVIN platform which will help track beneficiaries. The immunisation program will take place in a phase-wise manner," the source added.

For the digital platform, the Ministry of Electronics and IT DigiLockers are also involved wherein beneficiaries can store their digital certificate. This will inform the beneficiaries about the date, time, and location of the vaccine in advance. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Pfizer & BioNTech Report Encouraging Results in Coronavirus Vaccine Trial.

According to the sources, a digital-based certificate will be generated once a beneficiary is vaccinated and there is no adverse event post-vaccination.

