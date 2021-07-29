New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Kashmiri Pandits have felt more secure in the recent past and 3,841 Kashmiri migrant youth having moved back to Kashmir, the Home Ministry told Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, noting that they have taken up jobs in various districts of Kashmir under the Prime Minister's rehabilitation package.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said in a written reply that as per the report of Relief Office setup in 1990 by the Jammu and Kashmir government, a total of 44,167 Kashmiri migrant families are registered who had to move from the valley since 1990 due to security concerns.

"Out of these, the count of registered Hindu Migrant families is 39,782," the minister said.

"Kashmiri Pandits have felt more secure in the recent past as evident from the fact that 3,841 Kashmiri Migrants youth have moved back to Kashmir and have taken up jobs in various districts of Kashmir under the Prime Minister's rehabilitation package," he said.

The minister said another 1,997 candidates have been selected for jobs under the rehabilitation package in April 2021, and they will be moving to Kashmir soon.

He said 26,684 Kashmiri migrant youth showed interest in going back to the valley by applying for 1997 posts, which were advertised by the Jammu and Kashmir's recruitment Board in December 2020.

The government has also prepared a comprehensive policy to provide residential accommodation to the Kashmiri migrants who have moved back to Kashmir.

He said 6,000 residential units are being constructed for them at an accelerated pace. Already, 1,000 residential units are being used by these employees.

Approximately 900 such families, including of Kashmiri Pandits and Dogra Hindu families, are residing there.

"As regards, those who never migrated from Kashmir, the government allowed their inclusion in the jobs package for Kashmiri migrants. Besides, they are getting all benefits of government schemes along with others in Kashmir," the minister said.

The government has taken necessary steps to protect the life and property of the people.

These include proactive operations against terrorists, identification and arrest of overground workers and supporters of terrorism, action against members of banned organizations, intensified night patrolling checking at Nakas, security arrangements through appropriate deployment, coordination meetings amongst intelligence agencies and maintaining a high level of alertness. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)