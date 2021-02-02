Bengaluru, Feb 2 (PTI) Karnataka's COVID-19 tally moved up marginally to 9.40 lakh with the addition of 395 new cases while three fatalities took the toll to 12,223, the Health department said on Tuesday.

As many as 412 people were discharged after being cured of the disease as the cumulative recoveries rose to 9.22 lakh, leaving 5,924 active cases.

Bengaluru Urban district accounted for 199 of the fresh cases, followed by Mysuru (28), Dakshina Kannada (23) and Tumakuru (18) while the remaining was scattered over the state.

As of February 2 evening, cumulatively 9,40,170 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,223 deaths and 9,22,004 discharges, a Health department bulletin said.

Of the active cases, 5,776 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 148 remained in intensive care units, it said.

All the three fresh deaths were reported on from Bengaluru Urban, which topped the districts in positive cases at 3,99,286, followed by Mysuru 53,476 and Ballari 39,158.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 3,91,104, followed by Mysuru 52,236 and Ballari 38,518.

A total of over 1,71,47,397 samples have been tested so far with 60,151 on Tuesday, the bulletin added.

