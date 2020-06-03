4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits India-Bangladesh Border

Earthquake. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Shillong, Jun 3: A moderate intensity earthquake, measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale, rocked the India- Bangladesh border on Wednesday morning but there were no reports of any damage, officials said.

The earthquake took place around 7.10 am and its epicenter was located at a depth of 55 km and a place 82 km southeast of Sohra, officials at the Regional Seismological Centre here said.

Also Read | Facebook & PayPal Invest in Indonesiaâ€™s Fastest Growing Digital Payment Company Gojek.

The tremor was felt by people across Meghalaya but there was no immediate report of any damage, a senior police officer told PTI.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)