New Delhi, January 8: In a significant escalation of diplomatic tensions, the Bangladesh government has indefinitely suspended almost all visa services across its missions in India. Citing "security concerns" and "unavoidable circumstances," the interim administration in Dhaka confirmed on Thursday that tourist and other non-essential visa categories are now on hold at missions in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The move follows weeks of friction between the two neighbors, punctuated by protests outside diplomatic premises and growing international concern over violence against minority communities in Bangladesh.

Why Bangladesh Has Suspended Most Visas

The suspension is primarily a response to what Dhaka describes as a "volatile security environment" and threats directed at its diplomatic staff. The decision was triggered by a series of protests at Bangladeshi missions in India, particularly following the killing of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi in Dhaka and the lynching of a Hindu worker, Dipu Chandra Das, in Mymensingh. Bangladesh authorities expressed concern after protesters in New Delhi and Agartala allegedly reached the perimeter of their missions, leading to claims of security breaches. Additionally, the move is seen by diplomatic observers as a "tit-for-tat" response to India’s earlier decision to scale back its own visa operations in Bangladesh following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina’s government in August 2024. Bangladesh To Seek ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Matches Venue Shift From India After Mustafizur Rahman's IPL 2026 Exit.

Which Visa Services Are Exempt?

Despite the broad suspension, the Bangladeshi government has maintained a narrow corridor for essential travel. According to officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, only business and employment visas remain under consideration at this time. However, even these exempt categories are subject to heightened scrutiny and longer processing times. All other categories—most notably tourist, student, and medical visas—remain entirely suspended until further notice. This selective processing aims to keep essential economic ties functional while minimizing general foot traffic at consular offices.

Restricted Access Across Major Hubs

The suspension, which began with the High Commission in New Delhi and the mission in Agartala in late December, has now been extended to include all major Bangladeshi diplomatic outposts in India. Consular and visa services at the Deputy High Commission in Kolkata—the busiest hub for cross-border travel—were officially halted on Wednesday night. Similar restrictions have been implemented in Mumbai and Chennai, effectively stranding thousands of Indian citizens who frequently travel to Bangladesh for family visits and regional trade.

Bilateral Ties Under Pressure

The current diplomatic freeze is the latest setback since the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. India had already reduced its own visa operations in Bangladesh citing a volatile security environment. Foreign Affairs Adviser M. Touhid Hossain stated during a briefing on Thursday that the suspension of services is a necessary measure to ensure the safety of diplomatic staff. However, the lack of a clear timeline for resuming visa operations suggests that the diplomatic standoff may persist as both capitals wait for security conditions to stabilize. SG, Indian Cricket Equipment Manufacturer, Ends Sponsorship Deals with Litton Das and Other Bangladesh Cricketers: Report.

Regional Implications

The halt in visa services is expected to severely impact border trade and people-to-people connectivity, particularly in the Indian states of West Bengal, Tripura, and Assam. While both nations have expressed a desire for regional stability, the suspension creates significant hurdles for those relying on the 4,000-km shared border for livelihoods and essential travel.

