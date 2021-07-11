Kolkata, Jul 11 (PTI) Four Bangladeshi women, who claimed to have been working as domestic help in Maharashtra, were apprehended by BSF near the international border in West Bengals North 24 Parganas on Sunday when they were illegally attempting to cross over to the neighbouring country A BSF statement said, after being challenged by the border guards near the Jeetpur border outpost at 2.30 am, the four women hid in a jute field.

The four people, in the age group of 23-40 years, were caught as the border guards cordoned off the jute field and carried out a combing operation, the statement said.

During interrogation, the women admitted they were going back to Bangladesh with help of an Indian tout, who remains at large.

While three of them hailed from Jessore district, the fourth woman is from Narail district.

