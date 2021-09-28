Banda (UP), Sep 28 (PTI) Four children died in separate incidents of drowning in the district, police said on Tuesday.

Sita (11), her brother Umesh (14) and Suraj (7) drowned in river Ken while bathing in Kolawal village in Girwan area, Additional SP, Lakshmi Niwas Mishra said.

Their bodies were fished out with the help of divers, he said.

In a separate incident, Amrita (8) died due to drowning in a drain in Itra Milauli village in Bisanda area when she slipped into it.

Her body was taken out with the help of locals and sent for postmortem.

