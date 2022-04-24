English Bazar (WB), Apr 24 (PTI) Four children were injured as crude bombs, which they started playing with thinking to be balls, exploded in West Bengal's Malda district on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened in Gopalganj in Kaliachak police station area, they said.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 23rd Roza of Ramadan on April 25 in Mumbai, Delhi, and Lucknow.

Thinking them to be balls, they picked up the crude bombs and started playing, police said.

The bombs exploded, injuring the four children. Two of them are critical and undergoing treatment at the Malda Medical College and Hospital, police said.

Also Read | Supreme Court Directs Rajasthan, Gujarat Govts To Install Bird Divertors To Protect Endangered Great Indian Bustard, Lesser Florican.

While the other two boys are undergoing treatment at the local health centre, they said.

Police said they are investigating to find who kept the bombs underneath a litchi tree beside the local mosque.

Superintendent of Police Amitava Maiti said police have cordoned off the area.

The rest of the bombs will be detonated on Monday, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)