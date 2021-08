Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 13 (ANI): A 4-year-old child was killed and seven others injured in a grenade attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mandal President Jasbir Singh's residence at Khandli Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday night.

The deceased is a nephew of the BJP leader and injured people are his family members.

Also Read | India Records 40,120 New COVID-19 Cases, 585 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

"A child has died and seven others have been injured in the grenade attack. The incident took place around 9 pm on Thursday. The house is on the roadside. An FIR has been registered by the police," Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Kumar Shavan said.

"We are investigating the reason for the attack," he added.

Also Read | Sensex Surges Over 250 Points to Cross 55,000 Mark in Early Trade; Nifty Tops 16,400.

The Deputy Commissioner said no terror organisation has claimed the attack and the investigation is underway.

Tirath Singh, uncle of Jasbir Singh said, "Some family members were sitting outside to eat food. The lights went out around 9 pm that is when the grenade attack took place, and the power resumed a minute afterwards. The four-year-old child died on the spot as he had a deep wound. Jasbir's mother was also injured."

He also alleged that some people had threatened to kill him and had visited the house. "We had informed the police about the threat. Security was deployed but was later taken back," said his uncle.

"It was a planned attack. Our movement was monitored," said Ramesh Singh, father of Jasbir Singh, who was also injured.

Jasbir's brother Balbir Singh said, "It was our routine to sit outside in the verandah. The family was casually sitting. Father was eating food. Mother was also here." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)