India News | 400 Beds Kept for Virus Patients at Ghaziabad's Medical College

Ghaziabad, Jun 11 (PTI) The district authorities have reserved 400 beds for coronavirus patients at Ghaziabad's Santosh Medical College, officials said on Friday.

A COVID labour room has also been established for pregnant woman suspected of suffering from the infection, DM Ajay Shankar Pandey said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Interact With All Chief Ministers via Video Conference on June 16-17 to Discuss Unlock 1.0 and COVID-19 Situation.

A COVID operation theatre has been set up so that suspected virus patients, who are suffering from other serious diseases, may be operated upon.

A dialysis machine has also been installed in the hospital.

Also Read | Health Ministry Guidelines for Hotels Re-Opened Amid COVID-19: Gaming Areas to Remain Closed, Deep Cleaning of Washrooms Mandatory.

CMO Dr N K Gupta said the count of patients suffering from breathlessness is increasing in the district. People facing breathlessness have been advised to consult doctors in district government hospitals as soon as possible, the CMO added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)