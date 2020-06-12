Health Ministry Guidelines for Hotels Re-Opened Amid COVID-19: Gaming Areas to Remain Closed, Deep Cleaning of Washrooms Mandatory

New Delhi, June 12: The Ministry of Health on Friday released the guidelines on preventive measures to be followed at hotels to contain the spread of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). As per the guidelines, there should be proper crowd management in hotels as well as outside the premises like parking lots. Complete Lockdown to be Imposed in India From June 15, Trains, Flight Operations to be Suspended Again? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

The Ministry said that gaming arcade and children playing area should be closed, the kitchen area should be sanitised at regular intervals. Deep cleaning of washrooms among others. Night Curfew Exemption: Don't Stop Trucks With Goods From 9 pm to 5 am, Says MHA in Letter to States and UTs.

Here Are Preventive Measures To Be Taken At Hotels:

Posters/ standees/ AV media on COVID preventive measures displayed at all times

Deep cleaning of washrooms

Safe Disposal of face covers/masks/gloves

Hand sanitizers to be kept at reception for guests to use before filling forms and A&D register

Room service to be encouraged, instead of dine-in.

Gaming arcade/Children play area closed

Personal Protection gear shall be made available by the hotel to staff

Restricted number of people in elevators Use of escalators with one person on alternate steps

For more details visit the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) website- mohfw.gov.in.

Besides this, the health ministry said that generic preventive measures should be followed. face covers/masks should be used. People should maintain adequate social distancing while queuing for entry in public places. Also, there should be separate entry and exit for guests and staff.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 09:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).