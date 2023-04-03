New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Over 400 children, including 34 girls, have been rescued from the New Delhi Railway Station, according to a statement issued on Sunday.

The rescue drive was organised in association with Northern Railways, SATHI, Salam Baalak Trust and Prayas JAC Society at the station with the help of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC)-Mayur Vihar, Varun Pathak of the CWC (Bench of Magistrates) said in the statement.

Also Read | Kerala: Man Sets Woman on Fire in Moving Train in Kozhikode, Eight Injured.

It said 402 children -- 34 girls and 372 boys -- were rescued from the station and produced before the CWC for care and protection.

They have been sent to child care institutions in the city after completion of procedures, the statement said and added that the rescued children included those missing, runaways and child labourers.

Also Read | Modi Surname Case: Priyanka Gandhi Will Accompany Rahul Gandhi for His Appearance in Surat Court To Appeal Against Conviction.

Railway Protection Force Police and Government Railway Police were also involved, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)