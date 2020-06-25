Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 25 (ANI): As many as 46 new coronavirus cases were reported in Indore on Wednesday, as per the data provided by the District Health Department.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 4,507, including 3,344 discharged cases and 211 fatalities.

India's coronavirus count stood at 4,56,183 on Wednesday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of cases include 1,83,022 active cases, 2,58,685 cured/discharged/migrated and 14,476 deaths. (ANI)

