Premanand Maharaj Health Update: Vrindavan Padyatra Suspended Indefinitely Due to Illness

The health of Premanand Maharaj has reportedly deteriorated, prompting the indefinite suspension of his daily padyatra and private darshan in Vrindavan. The announcement was made after thousands of devotees gathered early Sunday morning, May 17, expecting to participate in Maharaj Ji’s regular spiritual walk and receive darshan.

Premanand Maharaj, who has a large following across India and online, did not begin his usual 3 AM padyatra from Kelly Kunj Ashram. Instead, his disciples arrived and informed devotees through loudspeakers that the pilgrimage had been canceled due to his ill health. “We request everyone that due to Maharajji's ill health, the pilgrimage is being canceled from today. Please do not gather by standing on the roadside.” Premanand Ji Maharaj Says Men and Women Having Multiple Partners Cannot Remain Satisfied With Their Spouses, Calls Live-In Relationship ‘Trove of Trash’ (Watch Video).

Premanand Maharaj Health Update:

The sudden suspension left many devotees disappointed, while others expressed concern and prayers for his recovery.

Thousands Gathered for Darshan

According to devotees present in Vrindavan, large crowds had assembled during the early hours of Sunday in anticipation of Maharaj Ji’s daily walk from Kelly Kunj Ashram to Saubhari Van, a distance of nearly 1.5 kilometers.

On regular days, around 20,000 devotees reportedly attend the padyatra. During weekends and major festivals, the number often rises into the lakhs. However, followers were informed that darshan would not take place due to health-related concerns. Premanand Ji Maharaj Quotes, Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Motivational Messages, Greetings and Sayings by Premanand Govind Sharan on Life, Success and Bhakti.

Raju Gupta from Barabanki said: “We were told that we would not be able to have darshan of Maharaj. The reason given was health issues. We pray to Radha-Rani that his health improves soon, so that we can have darshan again.”

Pushpa Gupta said: “I have come with my family, but could not have darshan of Maharajji. No information was given about when we will get a chance for darshan again.” Kriti Gupta added: “My prayer is that he gets well as soon as possible, so that we can have darshan again.”

Ashram Cites Long-Standing Health Issues

According to Kelly Kunj Ashram, Premanand Maharaj has been suffering from kidney-related problems for nearly 21 years. Reports suggest that his condition may have worsened recently, leading to the temporary suspension of public appearances and spiritual interactions, including Ekantik darshan.

While the ashram has not issued a detailed medical update, representatives have appealed to devotees to avoid spreading rumors or unverified information on social media and to wait for official communication regarding Maharaj Ji’s condition. The padyatra and darshan programs will remain suspended until further notice.

Spiritual Influence and Growing Following

Premanand Maharaj is widely known for his spiritual discourses centered around Radha-Krishna devotion and has built a significant following in Vrindavan and across digital platforms.

Born as Anirudh Kumar Pandey in Akhri village of Kanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, he left home at the age of 13 in pursuit of a spiritual life. He later received initiation from Guru Gauri Sharan Ji Maharaj and eventually became associated with the Radhavallabh tradition in Vrindavan. Over the years, his daily padyatra has become an important spiritual practice for thousands of followers who gather before dawn for darshan and blessings.

The indefinite suspension of the padyatra has sparked concern among followers, many of whom described the daily spiritual walk as an important part of their lives. As devotees continue to pray for his recovery, attention now remains on future updates from the ashram regarding the possible resumption of darshan and padyatra activities.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 03:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).