When Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi Won Hearts With Their Candid Confessions About Married Life

The ongoing, highly publicised legal separation of Tamil actor Ravi Mohan and his estranged wife, Aarti Ravi, took a sharper turn following a series of escalating public statements. During a recent emotional press conference in Chennai, Mohan announced an indefinite break from his acting career until their divorce is finalised and cyberbullying subsides, levying severe allegations against his in-laws. In response, Aarti broke her long-standing composure on social media, issuing a stern warning that she would reveal the "truth" if pressed further to safeguard her children and dignity. The increasingly contentious dispute stands in stark contrast to the couple’s early public relationship, which was once characterised by open affection and mutual admiration. Ravi Mohan To Stop Acting, Says, ‘My Films Will Not Release on Screen Until I Get My Divorce’ (Watch Video).

Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravis Turbulent Legal Separation

The public friction escalated drastically when Mohan addressed the media to discuss the severe emotional toll of the ongoing proceedings. The actor alleged that he has been subjected to relentless cyberbullying and claimed he was being restricted from visiting his two sons, Aarav and Ayaan. Expressing severe mental distress, Mohan stated that he would not return to the screen or release any films until the legal dissolution of his marriage is complete.

Hours after the press interaction, Aarti responded with a cryptic note on her Instagram handle. "You never wake a sleeping lion. God help if she's a mamma lion," she wrote, warning that her dignified silence should not be mistaken for weakness. She added that she would step out of her comfort zone to face the world with the truth if necessary to protect her family.

The exchange follows the exit of singer and spiritual therapist Keneeshaa Francis from Chennai and social media, after she faced significant online backlash regarding her professional association with Mohan during his marital crisis.

From Secret Dating to a Highly Publicised Wedding

The bitter nature of the current dispute marks a complete reversal from the couple's initial journey together. Mohan and Aarti originally met through mutual friends and quietly dated for a prolonged period, keeping their relationship entirely out of the public eye.

During the early days of their romance, Mohan reportedly snuck out of his house to meet Aarti, who is the daughter of prominent television producer Sujatha Vijayakumar. The pair eventually formalised their relationship in 2009 with a grand, widely covered wedding ceremony.

Reminiscing Better Times of the Estranged Couple

In a joint interview with Galatta Ritz, the couple had previously offered a rare glimpse into what they described as a deeply affectionate and supportive marriage. During the interaction, the two frequently joked and flirted, showcasing a starkly different dynamic from their current legal battle.

When asked about her guilty pleasures, Aarti playfully pointed to midnight snacking, to which Mohan jokingly replied, "Me!", prompting laughter from the audience. Aarti reciprocated the sentiment, calling her husband her "all-time snack" and affirming that "home is where he is himself."

The interview highlighted their distinct personalities, with Mohan describing Aarti as a "bookish romantic" while defining his own approach as "rugged romance." Mohan also admitted to being highly possessive in the relationship, a trait Aarti acknowledged with humour at the time, noting that he even grew playful when she spent too much time talking to her mother.

Shared Parenting and Mutual Support

Beyond their personal dynamics, the couple had spoken warmly about their responsibilities as parents and partners. Aarti highly praised Mohan's supportive nature during her pregnancies, stating that although he missed the exact moment of their first son's birth due to work commitments, his care during her illness and daily routine earned him a score "over and beyond 100" as a husband.

She also shared details of their domestic life in Chennai, describing how Mohan regularly rented out spaces to play evening soccer with their sons activities she noted the children thoroughly enjoyed. Aarti admitted that while she faced initial insecurities regarding Mohan's high-profile acting career, she had gradually grown past them as she came to understand the nature of the film industry. Aarti Ravi’s Mother Sujatha Vijayakumar Reacts to Ravi Mohan’s Shocking Claims, Reveals Her Grandson Is Stressed by the Issue.

The transition from a closely knit partnership to a bitter, public separation has drawn immense attention from fans and the film industry alike. With Aarti reportedly seeking INR 40 lakh per month in alimony and both sides issuing increasingly defensive public statements, the dispute moves forward through the family court system amid heavy public and media scrutiny.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 03:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).