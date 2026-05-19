Viral Video Shows James Anderson Searching for Lost Ball in Bushes During County Championship

A viral video featuring England’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker, Sir James Anderson, has garnered significant traction across social media platforms. The footage captures the veteran fast bowler in a highly relatable grassroots-style moment, actively searching through thick bushes and weeds for a lost cricket ball during a recent first-class domestic fixture. The incident occurred during Lancashire’s recent multi-day Rothesay County Championship game against Worcestershire. Known for his pristine discipline and masterclass swing bowling on the world stage, the 43-year-old was seen temporarily abandoning his usual professional demeanor to hunt for the missing match ball near the boundary boards. MS Dhoni's Wife Sakshi’s Animated Reaction Goes Viral After Umpire Refuses Wide Call in CSK vs SRH Clash (Watch Video).

Anderson instead of waiting for ground staff to intervene, took it upon himself to retrieve the ball. Commentators can heard saying, "Someone is in the bush, this is England's greatest-ever bowler. What's he doing there?" in the viral video. The pacer was eventually assisted by a teammate and ground staff as the ball was retrieved.

Watch Viral Video

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Leading Lancashire’s 2026 Campaign

The light-hearted moment comes during a highly productive period for Anderson, who extended his professional career by signing a new one-year contract extension with Lancashire for the 2026 domestic season. Having retired from international cricket in mid-2024 with 704 Test wickets, Anderson has transitioned into a full-time captaincy and mentoring role for the Red Rose county.

Despite his age, Anderson has been leading from the front this season. He has guided Lancashire to a strong start in Division Two, hunting for promotion back to the top tier while maintaining an exceptional bowling average.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 03:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).