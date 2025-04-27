India News | 479 Youths Receive Government Job Appointments in Tripura; CM Manik Saha Emphasises Transparent Recruitment

Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 27 (ANI): In a significant move towards fulfilling employment promises, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday handed over appointment letters to 479 candidates in various state government departments. The grand event was held at Rabindra Bhawan in Agartala, attended by thousands of candidates, guardians, and mentors.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Chief Minister Manik Saha highlighted the government's commitment to transparent recruitment. "Since the BJP government came to power in Tripura, nearly 17,000 people have been given direct government jobs. Even today, we have provided appointments in departments like PWD, Cooperative Bank, and the Department of Social Welfare. A few days ago, we also distributed jobs virtually in the presence of the Honourable Home Minister," he said.

CM Saha emphasised that no candidate had to approach political leaders or ministers to secure their appointments. "We are ensuring employment with complete transparency, exactly in the spirit that our Honourable Prime Minister has always stressed -- candidates should not need to visit leaders or ministers to get jobs," he added.

Among the newly appointed were Aparajita Acharjee, who secured a position as a Civil Engineer in PWD; Tanmoy Bhowmik, selected as a Junior Engineer in PWD; and Sumit Das, also appointed as a Junior Engineer. All three expressed their gratitude and lauded the transparent process.

"I am very happy to have been selected for PWD. I sincerely thank the department for choosing me and extend my best wishes to future aspirants," said Aparajita Acharjee.

Tanmoy Bhowmik, after receiving his offer letter from the Chief Minister himself, said, "It has been a challenging journey, but I believe that those who work hard will succeed. Receiving the offer letter personally from the Chief Minister is a moment of immense pride."

Sumit Das, echoing similar sentiments, added, "I achieved this position purely on merit without approaching anyone. The recruitment process was entirely transparent, and I am thankful to all who supported me."

The 479 candidates appointed today include positions in various departments: - Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) in the Social Welfare and Social Education Department. ICDS Supervisor in the Social Welfare and Social Education Department. Junior Engineer in the Public Works Department.

Assistant Manager in Tripura State Cooperative Bank Ltd. Cash-Cum-General Clerk in Tripura State Cooperative Bank Ltd. And Multi-Tasking Staff in Tripura State Cooperative Bank Ltd.

Dignitaries present at the occasion included Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha, Minister of Social Welfare Tinku Roy, Minister of Cooperation Shukla Charan Noatia, and PWD Secretary Kiran Gitte, who also congratulated the appointees and praised the government's transparent and merit-based recruitment process.

The event reaffirmed the state government's pledge to foster employment opportunities fairly and without political interference, setting a benchmark for good governance in Tripura. (ANI)

