Madurai, April 27: In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old man, A Balamurugan, from Maruthupandi Street in Avaniyapuram, Madurai, died by suicide at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) isolation ward after contracting rabies from a stray cat bite.

Police reported that Balamurugan was bitten by a stray cat a few weeks ago but only took a tetanus toxoid (TT) injection instead of the necessary anti-rabies vaccination. Unaware of the growing infection, he was initially admitted to a private hospital for anxiety-related issues. Upon diagnosing him with rabies, doctors shifted him to the GRH isolation cell. Cat Bite Takes Life in Karnataka: Woman Dies of Rabies After Being Bitten by Pet Cat in Shivamogga, Know All About Viral Infection.

Family members stated that Balamurugan had not informed them about the cat bite and became visibly upset after receiving the rabies diagnosis. A GRH doctor emphasised that even after a cat bite, it is crucial to get an anti-rabies vaccination immediately. Pet owners are also advised to vaccinate their animals without fail. Tamil Nadu: Suspected Rabies Patient Dies by Suicide in Isolation Ward Hours After Admission at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital; Probe Underway.

According to police, Balamurugan, distressed by his condition, attempted to escape the isolation room on Friday night. He was restrained and kept in isolation due to the contagious nature of rabies. In the early hours of Saturday, he tragically hanged himself using a bedsheet.

The GRH police have registered a case of suspicious death and launched an investigation into the matter. Health officials have reiterated the importance of seeking immediate medical attention and anti-rabies vaccination after any animal bite, to prevent fatal outcomes.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

