Nashik, Apr 28 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 3,16,207 with the single-day addition of 4,869 cases on Wednesday, health officials said.

The virus claimed 37 lives, which took the death toll in the district to 3,419, they said.

As 6,726 patients got discharge from hospitals during the day, the district's recovery count reached 2,68,208, the officials said.

With 17,679 tests conducted on Wednesday, the overall test count of Nashik has grown to 11,84,958.

