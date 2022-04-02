Agartala, Apr 2 (PTI) Five Bangladesh nationals, who strayed into India, were sent back to their country, an official said on Saturday.

They were sent back to Bangladesh on Friday after recovering from mental ailments at Modern Psychiatric Hospital in West Tripura's Narsingarh, he said.

Two of them were found in South Tripura's Belonia subdivision in 2015, and the rest three were rescued from Agartala railway station, said Arif Mohammad, the Assistant Bangladesh High Commissioner in Agartala.

They did not know how they had crossed the border, he said.

"Following a court's orders, all the five Bangladeshi nationals were taken to Modern Psychiatric Hospital for treatment in two phases. In course of treatment, they have got back memory and shared their names and addresses," the envoy said.

"After fulfilling all the protocols, they were sent back to Bangladesh through Akhaura ICP in a simple ceremony on Friday," he added.

Mohammad thanked the Tripura government for "making the impossible possible".

Four of the Bangladeshi nationals recovered their memory and their condition is better now, while the condition of one person has not been improved much, said neuropsychiatrist Dr Udayan Majumder.

