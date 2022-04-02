Kolkata, April 2: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) of Eastern Railway (ER) is inviting applications from eligible interested candidates for the post of Apprentice in several departments under the various divisions including Howrah, Liluah, Sealdah, Malda, Asansol, Kanchrapara, Jamalpur etc. As per the latest notification, recruitment if being held for 2972 Apprentice posts.

Applicants can present their candidature for these posts by applying on the official website of RRC at rrcer.com. Candidates must note that April 10, 2022, is the last date to apply for the posts. IBPS Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For Division Head Post on Contractual Basis at ibps.in; Check Details Here.

How To Apply For RRC Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of RRC Eastern Railway at rrcer.com

Search for the desired post

Fill up the application form

Upload the requested documents

Pay application fee

Submit the application form

Take a printout of the same for future reference.

Educational Qualification For RRC Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022:

Candidate must be a 10th class passed with minimum 50% marks

Candidate must possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.

Age Limit For RRC Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022:

Candidates must note that the age limit is 15 to 24 years of age.

Application Fee For RRC Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022:

Candidates from General/ OBC background have to pay Rs. 100/-.

Candidates from SC/ ST/ PWBD background and Women candidates are exemted.

Vacancy Details For RRC Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022:

Candidates are advised to visit official For RRC Eastern Railway website for detailed information.

Candidates must note that the RRC will release a merit list on the basis of details filled by the applicants on their official website. Candidates are advised to visit official website of RRC Eastern Railway for more information and updates.

