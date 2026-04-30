Bengaluru Rains Devastate ‘The Bookworm’ on Church Street, Thousands of Books Ruined (See Pics and Video)

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A beloved independent bookstore in Bengaluru has suffered massive losses after heavy rainfall triggered severe flooding, submerging thousands of books inside its premises. The popular store, The Bookworm, shared distressing visuals on Instagram showing books floating in murky water, leaving readers across the internet shocked.

Located on Church Street, the bookstore reported that between 4,000 and 5,000 books were destroyed in the sudden flooding on Wednesday. Images also captured hailstones scattered outside the shop, highlighting the intensity of the weather.

The timing could not have been worse. Store owner Krishna revealed that the shop had recently stocked up heavily for the summer holiday rush, typically one of the busiest seasons for book sales. Much of this newly arrived inventory was among the damaged items, significantly increasing the financial blow. Bengaluru Rains: Heavy Rain and Hailstorm Lashes City As Karnataka’s Capital Records 78 mm of Rainfall (Watch Videos).

While the team is attempting to salvage some books by drying them in sunlight and offering them at discounted prices, many titles are beyond recovery. Krishna pointed out that modern publishing methods may have worsened the damage, as many books today are printed on recycled paper, which lacks durability against water exposure. Certain glossy titles, including classics like Asterix and Obelix, printed on oil-based paper, were completely ruined.

Bengaluru Bookshop Flooded, Thousands of Books Destroyed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bookworm (@thebookworm_blr)

The heartbreaking visuals quickly went viral, triggering an outpouring of support online. Readers and loyal customers expressed grief and solidarity, with many urging people to help by purchasing damaged books. Some users even drew comparisons to a similar incident in Kolkata, where flood-hit booksellers saw overwhelming support through a community-driven “Wet Book Fair.” Bengaluru Wall Collapse: 7 Feared Dead As Government-Run Bowring Hospital’s Compound Wall Collapses Amid Heavy Rain and Thunderstorm (Watch Videos).

Several commenters pledged to buy books regardless of their condition, emphasizing their desire to support a store that has long been a cultural hub for readers.

As cleanup efforts continue, the incident has sparked conversations about climate impact on small businesses and the resilience of independent bookstores in the face of unexpected disasters.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram Account of The Bookworm). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 09:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).