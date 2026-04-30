Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: IMD Warns of Storms, Hail and Lightning Across State; 24-Hour Alerts Issued for Multiple Districts

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Bhopal, April 30: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) centre in Bhopal has issued a warning of a significant weather shift across Madhya Pradesh, with several districts expected to witness adverse conditions over the next 24 hours. On Thursday, the region is bracing for a series of atmospheric disturbances, including hailstorms, thunderstorms, and lightning strikes, which are expected to persist during this period. These conditions are being driven by complex synoptic systems, including a western disturbance in the form of a cyclonic circulation over Jammu and Kashmir, along with induced circulations over north Punjab and southeast Uttar Pradesh.

Specifically, moderate thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 60 km/h are anticipated tonight in districts such as Bhind, Datia, Ratangarh, West Shivpuri, Gwalior, Ashoknagar, Panna, Tikamgarh, Katni, Jabalpur, Bhedaghat, and Seoni, the weather department said. In some areas, these intense winds may also be accompanied by hail. Simultaneously, a light thunderstorm warning, with winds of up to 40 km/h and light rainfall, has been issued for a broad range of locations, including Rajgarh, East Shivpuri, Niwari, Orchha, Satna, Chitrakoot, Maihar, Umaria, Bandhavgarh, Mandla, Kanha, Balaghat, Dindori, Shajapur, Sheopur Kalan, Bhopal, Bairagarh, Morena, Narsinghpur, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Khajuraho, Vidisha, Udaygiri, Tikamgarh, Raisen, Sanchi, Bhimbetka, Ashoknagar, Sehore, Shahdol, Anuppur, Amarkantak, Chhindwara, Narmadapuram, Pachmarhi, Rewa, and Sagar, it added. Jabalpur Boat Accident: 4 Dead, 18 Missing As Cruise Boat With 40 Aboard Capsizes in Bargi Dam Amid Sudden Storm.

The meteorological centre has also issued specific safety guidelines to mitigate risks posed by these severe conditions. Citizens have been advised to remain indoors, secure windows and doors, and avoid travel unless necessary. During lightning and thunderstorms, it is critical to stay away from trees, electric poles, and water bodies. Farmers have been specifically urged to postpone field activities and take precautionary measures to protect standing crops, fruits, and vegetables from potential hail damage. Jabalpur Boat Tragedy: 4 Dead, 18 Missing After Storm Capsizes Tourist Boat in Bargi Dam Reservoir (Watch Videos).

Livestock should be moved to stable and covered shelters to ensure their safety during the night hours. Meanwhile, turbulent weather has reportedly caused a tourist boat to capsize in the Bargi Dam reservoir in Jabalpur, claiming four lives. As many as 18 people are still missing, officials said, adding four other persons drowned.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 08:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).