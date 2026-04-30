Cricket

Live Score
GT vs RCB 42 T20 (N) Match
GT
VS
RCB
Toss won by GT and elected to Field
Business

Rohit Sharma Launches 'hydRo365' Hydration Drink Brand On His Birthday

Rohit Sharma announced the venture via the brand's official IG account in a video, which is marketed with the tagline 'Water Is Not Enough'.

Published: Apr 30, 2026 09:04 PM IST
Rohit Sharma Launches 'hydRo365' Hydration Drink Brand On His Birthday
1
2
3
4
5
TruLY Score by LatestLY

Former India captain Rohit Sharma has marked his 39th birthday by venturing further into the health and wellness sector, officially launching his advanced hydration brand, 'hydRo365', on Thursday. The move sees the veteran opener join an elite group of Indian athletes transitioning from brand ambassadors to business owners, focusing on 'redefining hydration' for both professional athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Sharma announced the venture via the brand's official IG account in a video, which is marketed with the tagline 'Water Is Not Enough'. The brand aims to address the specific electrolyte and mineral requirements of high-intensity physical activity.  Rohit Sharma Birthday: Ritika Sajdeh Shares Heartfelt Wish for Husband as he Turns 39

Rohit Sharma Launches Own Hydration Brand

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hydRo365 (@hydro365.official)

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:5

TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (hydro365.official). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 09:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Related Topics

hydRo365 India India National Cricket Team MI Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma