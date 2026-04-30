Rohit Sharma Launches 'hydRo365' Hydration Drink Brand On His Birthday

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Former India captain Rohit Sharma has marked his 39th birthday by venturing further into the health and wellness sector, officially launching his advanced hydration brand, 'hydRo365', on Thursday. The move sees the veteran opener join an elite group of Indian athletes transitioning from brand ambassadors to business owners, focusing on 'redefining hydration' for both professional athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Sharma announced the venture via the brand's official IG account in a video, which is marketed with the tagline 'Water Is Not Enough'. The brand aims to address the specific electrolyte and mineral requirements of high-intensity physical activity. Rohit Sharma Birthday: Ritika Sajdeh Shares Heartfelt Wish for Husband as he Turns 39

Rohit Sharma Launches Own Hydration Brand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hydRo365 (@hydro365.official)

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 09:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).