Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], November 29 (ANI): Five doctors have been named by the Rajkot Police in the case of the fire that took place in the COVID-19 Uday Shivanand Hospital in Rajkot.

The fire that broke out on Friday had claimed the lives of at least five people. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani ordered a probe into the incident and announced Rs 4 lakh compensation to the kin of each of the deceased.

According to Manoharsingh Jadeja, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Zone 2, Rajkot, the five doctors will be arrested after their COVID-19 tests return tomorrow.

Responding to the incident, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday demanded a serious investigation into the incidents of another similar fire, which broke out in a COVID hospital in Gujarat on Thursday night. (ANI)

