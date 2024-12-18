Imphal, Dec 18 (PTI) Five IEDs, weighing a total of 21.5 kg, were found in Manipr's Imphal East district, police said on Wednesday.

The recovery was made in a joint operation by the Spear Corps and state police in Maphitel Ridge near Monglham on Tuesday, they said.

A canine played a crucial role in the recovery of the explosives, they added.

Two 5.5 kg IEDs, one 4 kg IED, two 3.5 kg IEDs and a 25 m Cordtex wire were recovered during the operation, police said.

Meanwhile, in Kangpokpi district, security forces seized a submachine gun (SMG) with a magazine and an improvised mortar, locally known as 'pumpi', from Phaileng.

