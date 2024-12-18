Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 (ANI): A male dance teacher from a private English medium school was apprehended for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old student, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the allegations, the teacher on Monday, inappropriately touched the student, who then reported the incident to the school counsellor. The school principal after getting to know about the incident, subsequently notified the parents and the police.

Also Read | Sehore Couple Suicide: MP Congress Leaders Gift INR 5 Lakh Piggybank to Kids of Couple Who Ended Life After Accusing ED and Some BJP Members of Harassment.

DCP Sambhaji Kadam of Pune City Police said that a case is being registered against the accused, 39, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police also revealed that the same teacher is also accused of inappropriately touching another 10-year-old student, and a separate case will be registered in connection with this incident.

Also Read | Sudden Death in Mumbai: Techie Continues Playing Cricket in Azad Maidan Despite Chest Pain, Dies of Heart Attack.

"The police team went to the crime scene, gathering all the facts. An offence is being registered, and the accused has been apprehended immediately. There are two separate offences being registered against the same accused for sexually abusing two students, one FIR is registered while the process of the second one is underway. Police are ascertaining all the facts legally to investigate the matter further," DCP Kadam said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)