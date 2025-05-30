Chandigarh, May 30 (PTI) Five migrant labourers were killed and several were injured in a blast in a firecracker manufacturing and packaging unit near a village in Punjab's Sri Muktsar Sahib district on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred in the two-storey factory unit located on Singhawali-Kotli road in Sri Muktsar Sahib, Lambi's Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jaspal Singh, said over the phone.

The cause behind the blast is under investigation, the DSP said.

